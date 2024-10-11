Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 195,464 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

