BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 3,072,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,046,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,226.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

