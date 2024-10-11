BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,918,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $972.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $955.57 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $963.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $894.70 and a 200-day moving average of $829.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

