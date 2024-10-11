BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 49.8% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the September 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MUJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,829. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

