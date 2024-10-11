BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 49.8% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the September 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE MUJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,829. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.