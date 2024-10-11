Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.80 and last traded at $150.36. 5,328,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,986,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.