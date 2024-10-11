Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BCC. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,192,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,419,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,278,000 after buying an additional 579,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,661,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

