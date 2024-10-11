Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,288.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,854.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,788.48. The company has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.