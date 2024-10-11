Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,369 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 19.1% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

