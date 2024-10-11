Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,753,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $181,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $230.70 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.29.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

