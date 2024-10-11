Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $84.03 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

