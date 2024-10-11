Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Short Interest Up 515.9% in September

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a growth of 515.9% from the September 15th total of 74,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Bowhead Specialty Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BOW stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,080. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOW

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.