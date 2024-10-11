BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

