Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02). 167,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 545,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Bradda Head Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £4.69 million, a PE ratio of -140.10 and a beta of -0.32.

About Bradda Head Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bradda Head Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bradda Head Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.