Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02). 167,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 545,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
Bradda Head Lithium Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £4.69 million, a PE ratio of -140.10 and a beta of -0.32.
About Bradda Head Lithium
Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.
