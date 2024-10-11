Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.07.

NYSE:BFH opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

