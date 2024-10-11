Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

