British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

British Land Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTLCY

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.