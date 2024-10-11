British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

British Land Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

