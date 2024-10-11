Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $294.94

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $246.79 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.98 and its 200-day moving average is $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.