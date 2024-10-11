Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $24.17

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $76,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,257.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,846,000 after buying an additional 337,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 117.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $17.34 on Friday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.