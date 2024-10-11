Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $24.17

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,846,000 after buying an additional 337,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 117.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE OSCR opened at $17.34 on Friday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
