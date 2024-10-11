Brokerages Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target at $11.71

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RANI shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RANI Free Report ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

