Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.08 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 26357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brompton Split Banc

In other news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.33, for a total transaction of C$108,465.00. Insiders have sold 24,519 shares of company stock valued at $252,351 in the last 90 days.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

