Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Up 112.9% in September

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

