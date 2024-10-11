Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 21,247 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.