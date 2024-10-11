Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

