Brookstone Capital Management Buys 28,044 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 187,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,884,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $20.42 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

