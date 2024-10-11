Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

