Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

