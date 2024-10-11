Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.48% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $99.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

