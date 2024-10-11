Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 2,603 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period.

Orange Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.07 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ORAN shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

