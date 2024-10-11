Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $216.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

