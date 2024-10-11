Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WPP by 45.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

WPP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.954 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPP. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

