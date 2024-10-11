Brunner (LON:BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brunner Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,395.65 ($18.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.94. The firm has a market cap of £595.80 million, a PE ratio of 578.51 and a beta of 0.67. Brunner has a 12-month low of GBX 964 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.11).

Brunner Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

