Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 6,350,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,058,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £10.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,852.38). 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

