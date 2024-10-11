BWM Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 7,685 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.12. 135,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.