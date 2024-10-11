BWM Planning LLC Buys Shares of 19,422 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of BWM Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.55. 704,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.76 and its 200-day moving average is $542.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

