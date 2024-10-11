BWM Planning LLC Invests $609,000 in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Separately, Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 527,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 179,458 shares in the last quarter.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 1,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. SP Funds S&P World has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

