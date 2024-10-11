BWM Planning LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. BWM Planning LLC owned 0.14% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 446.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,963 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. 21,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,885. The stock has a market cap of $908.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

