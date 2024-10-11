BWM Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.54. 49,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,812. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

