BWM Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WESFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.54. 49,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,812. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WESGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

