BWM Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 39,411 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of BWM Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after acquiring an additional 451,382 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.28. 8,595,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

