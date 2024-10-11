BWM Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 4,876 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 128,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 484,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

