BWM Planning LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

BWM Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,552 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. 2,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,971. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,098.84% and a net margin of 96.63%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4358 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

