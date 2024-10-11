BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.68, with a volume of 107981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 311,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.