Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Laurilee Kearnes Acquires 2,000 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYRN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 575,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $317.97 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYRN shares. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

