Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Laurilee Kearnes Acquires 2,000 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BYRN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 575,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $317.97 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $19.42.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on BYRN shares. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on BYRN
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.