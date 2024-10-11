C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First American Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,287,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 494,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

