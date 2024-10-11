C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First American Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,287,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 494,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $65.52.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.