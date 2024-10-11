C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $285,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.58 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,506.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,452,139.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

