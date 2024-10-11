Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total value of $339,021.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,775.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,774,637 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $280.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.