Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.30 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.21), with a volume of 1396116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,210.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

