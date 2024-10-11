Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.30 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.21), with a volume of 1396116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.22).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.
Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
