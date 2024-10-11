Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,732,400 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 10,891,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 514,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,555. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

