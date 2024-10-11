Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,732,400 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 10,891,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 514,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,555. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
