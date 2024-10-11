Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.23. 80,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

