Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$63.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.40.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.59. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$56.71.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

