Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$41.23 and last traded at C$41.23, with a volume of 1522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.59.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.93. The stock has a market cap of C$860.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

